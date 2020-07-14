Critical Review: MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) vs. First Interstate Bancsystem (OTCMKTS:FIBK)

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MISSION VY BANC/SH alerts:

7.9% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH and First Interstate Bancsystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A First Interstate Bancsystem 23.56% 9.16% 1.24%

Volatility and Risk

MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and First Interstate Bancsystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A First Interstate Bancsystem $703.90 million 2.63 $181.00 million $3.07 9.33

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 147 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.