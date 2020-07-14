Critical Analysis: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Community Bankshares and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $80.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.66%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 27.64% 9.39% 1.43% Independent Bank 26.88% 10.42% 1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 2.86 $38.80 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $562.31 million 3.68 $165.18 million $5.62 11.17

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank beats First Community Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. Its commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. The company also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. It operates through 87 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 8 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

