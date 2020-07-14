Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $72.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $60.76 on Friday. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

