Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $72.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $60.76 on Friday. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
