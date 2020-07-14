Credit Suisse Group Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $128.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

NYSE:DGX opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

