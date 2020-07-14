Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.00 ($41.57).

Shares of 1COV opened at €35.78 ($40.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.42. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

