Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.00 ($41.57).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €35.78 ($40.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($54.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

