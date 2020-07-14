COVA Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market capitalization of $810,951.38 and $432,597.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.01960133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00196117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00080708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00116491 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

