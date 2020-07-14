Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

COTY stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coty has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Coty by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Coty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Coty by 21.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

