Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.70.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $322.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.09 and a 200 day moving average of $303.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,879. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

