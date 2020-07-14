Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.70.
NASDAQ:COST opened at $322.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.09 and a 200 day moving average of $303.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.11.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,879. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
