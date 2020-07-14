Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,351 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.95. 26,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,999. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.09 and a 200 day moving average of $303.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $329.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,879. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

