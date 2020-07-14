Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $322.92 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

