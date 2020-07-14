Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Friday, July 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$230.90 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight Capital upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.31.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$21.34 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.67.

In other news, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$1,050,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,944,802.02.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

