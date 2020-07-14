Contrasting Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Centric Brands (NYSE:CTRCQ)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Centric Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.27 billion 0.81 $92.14 million $0.34 27.62 Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -10.42% -1.18% -0.49% Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Under Armour has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Under Armour and Centric Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 3 19 2 1 2.04 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Under Armour presently has a consensus target price of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Summary

Under Armour beats Centric Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, sportstyle, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, and headwear; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo platforms. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOURBOX, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE, as well as MapMya and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

