Contrasting First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & Esquire Financial (NYSE:ESQ)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

This table compares First Republic Bank and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 21.46% 10.64% 0.81% Esquire Financial 27.18% 12.65% 1.77%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Esquire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 9 7 0 2.35 Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus price target of $111.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Esquire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 4.40 $930.33 million $5.20 20.53 Esquire Financial $48.47 million 2.33 $14.14 million $1.82 8.10

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Esquire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Esquire Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.