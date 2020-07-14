Contrasting CNFinance (CNF) & The Competition

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CNFinance to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -3.18% -12.06% 1.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CNFinance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 414 1213 1244 70 2.33

CNFinance currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.42%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.94%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s peers have a beta of -0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.66 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.36 million 8.98

CNFinance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNFinance beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

