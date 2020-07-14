Contrasting ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) & New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH)

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A 35.72% 1.62% New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55%

59.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and New Frontier Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.67 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Summary

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

