Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CON. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.20 ($110.34).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €87.10 ($97.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.55. Continental has a one year low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a one year high of €133.10 ($149.55).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.