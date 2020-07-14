ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $7,698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $63,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of COP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 43,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

