Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 386,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.