Comstock Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $840.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 195,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.