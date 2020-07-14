Comparing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 160.39 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.21 Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 0.85 -$9.40 million $0.91 24.91

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resonant and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 3 2 0 2.40

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $3.07, indicating a potential upside of 36.30%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -2,689.78% -182.63% -127.04% Ultra Clean -0.05% 10.68% 4.76%

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

