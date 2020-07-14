Comparing Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 124.14%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -32.20% -30.77% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.37% -35.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -3.13 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.75

Tcr2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tcr2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

