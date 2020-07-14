ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $8,861.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,181,783,403 coins and its circulating supply is 12,140,741,576 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.