Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

COLL has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $555.28 million, a PE ratio of -42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

