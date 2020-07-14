Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.15.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

