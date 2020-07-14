Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.15.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
