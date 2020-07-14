Cogeco (CGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th.
Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$81.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.25. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$70.95 and a 1 year high of C$107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32.
Cogeco Company Profile
