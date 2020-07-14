Cogeco (CGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$81.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.25. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$70.95 and a 1 year high of C$107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

