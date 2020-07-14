Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.46) price objective (down from GBX 1,600 ($19.69)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 795 ($9.78) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 822.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 771.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,039 ($12.79).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

