Civitas Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, Civitas has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $83,781.99 and $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00449919 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003394 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013186 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004417 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,641,508 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.