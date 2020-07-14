Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $30.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.32.

CFG stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

