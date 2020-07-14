Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

C stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,015,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424,380. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

