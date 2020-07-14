Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of C traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 503,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424,380. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

