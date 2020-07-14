Citigroup Increases Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $9.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $409.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 497,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 127,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.