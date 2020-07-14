Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

