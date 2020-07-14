Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 320,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

