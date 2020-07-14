Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $111,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $107,380.00.

On Monday, June 15th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Monday, April 20th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,220. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ciena by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

