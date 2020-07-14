Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVASF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cielo in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cielo currently has an average rating of Buy.

AVASF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. Cielo has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

