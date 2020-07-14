Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVASF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cielo in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cielo currently has an average rating of Buy.

AVASF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. Cielo has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Cielo Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

