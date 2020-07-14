Christopher Samuel Buys 55 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of £443.30 ($545.53).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Christopher Samuel acquired 37 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £254.19 ($312.81).

LON ATST traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 796 ($9.80). 185,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 7.57 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 875 ($10.77). The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 695.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 727.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.49. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 25.18%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

