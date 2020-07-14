Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,278.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $969.00 to $1,278.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $946.57.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,088.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,043.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $873.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,145.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

