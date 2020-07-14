Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $946.57.

CMG stock opened at $1,088.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,043.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $873.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,957,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.