CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020 // Comments off

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This is an increase from CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

CWYCY opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHINA RWY CONST/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.