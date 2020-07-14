CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.22

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This is an increase from CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

CWYCY opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHINA RWY CONST/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

