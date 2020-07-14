China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Downgraded by New Street Research to Reduce

New Street Research downgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has $49.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHL. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:CHL opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $45.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in China Mobile by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

