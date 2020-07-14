China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Downgraded by New Street Research to Reduce

New Street Research downgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has $49.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHL. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.
NYSE:CHL opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $45.45.
China Mobile Company Profile
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
