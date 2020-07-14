CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $9,242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at $3,986,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 422,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,667. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.93.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.