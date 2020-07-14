Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Childrens Place stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

