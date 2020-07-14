Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Shares of CHGG opened at $70.46 on Monday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $138,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,526 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $16,309,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chegg by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

