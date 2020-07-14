Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $533.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.44 and a 200 day moving average of $499.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,889. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

