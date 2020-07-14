Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.89.

Shares of CRL opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $189.85.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

