CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

CF opened at $29.75 on Monday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,054,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $72,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

