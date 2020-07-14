Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Centurylink reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 2,863,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,435,131. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

