Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.42

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 41210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

