Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. VSA Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240 ($2.95).

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 233 ($2.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.67.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

